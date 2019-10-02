



As the Divine Descent Tour approaches its end, <PIG> continues to unveil new material with a lyric video for the namesake track “Divine Descent.” The second track on the Mobocracy EP currently available only as part of V.I.P. packages on the tour, the track was written, performed, produced, and mixed by the Sultan of Swine, Raymond Watts, with Mike Watts co-writing and providing additional keyboards. A less frenetic though no less lurid affair than that of “Mobocracy,” the lyric video for “Divine Descent” was directed by Luke Dangler, best known as live guitarist for electro/rock band Ghostfeeder; previously, Dangler had performed guitars for <PIG> on the 2017 Prey & Obey Tour to fill in for the absent Günter Schulz. The Mobocracy EP also features two remixes – The Joy Thieves’ remix of “Confession” (the original track from The Wages of Sin hog tag EP released earlier this year), and Trade Secrets’ remix of “Ecstasy & Exorcism” from the 2018 Risen album.







The Divine Descent Tour with support acts Cyanotic and A Primitive Evolution began on September 19 in Toronto, ON, with a subsequent appearance on September 22 in Chicago at ColdWaves VIII; the tour will continue until October 6 in Minneapolis, MN. A full listing of remaining tour dates, including purchase of tickets, merch, and V.I.P. packages can be found on the <PIG> website. ReGen Magazine was in attendance during the September 25 show in Baltimore, MD and the following night in Wilmington, DE, with articles and photo galleries to appear within our pages during the month of October.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)