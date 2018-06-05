PIG releases new music video from upcoming album, announces tour dates with Killing Joke





With the impending release of the new album, Risen, the purveyor of pork – PIG – unveils the music video for the record’s opening track, “The Chosen Few,” via Brutal Resonance . Directed by E. Gabriel Edvy and produced by Blackswitch Labs, the video showcases the Mighty Swine Raymond Watt’s signature brand of blasphemous bombast as he preaches from his perverted pulpit, the song a vicious assault of throttling guitars, dynamic electronics, and powerful beats. Watts describes the song as “a prayer of desire from the snare of the devil.”







“The Chosen Few” is the first of Risen‘s 14 tracks, with Watts backed by longtime associates Z.Marr (Combichrist) and En Esch (KMFDM, Slick Idiot, Pigface). Also featured on the record are some notable guest collaborations from the likes of Tim Skold (KMFDM, Marilyn Manson), Ben Christo (Diamond Black, The Sisters of Mercy), and Oumi Kapila (Filter), with backing vocals provided by Anita Sylph.Risen is due for release via Metropolis Records on Friday, June 8, with vinyl editions to be released on Armalyte Industries.

In addition, PIG has announced that the band will tour this September alongside the legendary Killing Joke, headlining across the United States. The tour begins in Seattle, WA on September 1, continuing until September 30 in Chicago, IL; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the bands’ websites.

PIG

Killing Joke

Metropolis Records

Armalyte Industries

Blackswitch Labs

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)