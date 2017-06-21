PIG announces new VIP only EP





Having released the Prey & Obey EP as a companion to the 2016 album The Gospel, industrial/rock icon PIG has announced a new EP, titled Second Coming, as a special release for those who purchase the VIP package on the upcoming Prey & Obey Tour. Second Coming will feature four tracks, including the previously unreleased songs “If He Swings by the String,” “When I’m Done,” and the Watts Alternative version of “Mercy Murder,” along with the Z.Marr Electro mix of “Prey & Obey.” Along with the EP, the VIP package will also include personalized artwork by the Lord of Lard himself, Raymond Watts, along with a laminate, poster, tote bag, and sticker sheet; tickets and VIP packages can be purchased via the PIG website.

The Prey & Obey Tour begins on June 28 in Detroit and continues until August 13 in Cleveland, with support from electro/rock all-stars Julien-K and Ghostfeeder. The Prey & Obey EP was released via Metropolis Records on June 6, following the May 5 release of the Swine & Punishment remix album; PIG had released the vinyl only Rise & Repent album during the band’s previous North American tour.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)