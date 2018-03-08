PIG announces new album





The prophet of pork, the mighty swine, PIG has announced the release of a new album, titled Risen. Following hot on the heels of 2017’s Prey & Obey EP, the new album will feature a bevy of guest musicians – longtime collaborators and PIG band mates like Z.Marr, En Esch, Ben Christo, Tim Skold, Cubanate’s Marc Heal and Phil Barry, and Mark Gemini Thwaite, along with percussionist Emre Ramazanoglu and London vocalist Anita Sylph. With artwork by Vlad McNeally of Kallisti Design and adorned by Raymond Watts’ inimitably insidious lyricism, Risen will be released on June 8 via Metropolis Records; the album is now available for pre-order via the label’s website and Storming the Base.





PIG

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)