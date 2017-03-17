Pharmakon to release new album





Pharmakon, the industrial/noise project of Margaret Chardiet is scheduled to release a new album, Contact, on March 31 via Sacred Bones Records. Contact continues the narrative begun in Pharmakon’s previous release, Bestial Burden, which was inspired by Chardiet’s experience after a sudden and unexpected surgery and explored themes of mortality and consciousness as a prisoner of the flesh, but focuses on moments of mental and spiritual transcendence. Each side of the album is composed to mirror the preparation, onset, climax, and resolution stages of a trance. In Contact, the soul is freed from isolation and the constant decay of the body through music, to merge with a greater force. Contact is available for pre-order now on CD and vinyl formats.





