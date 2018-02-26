Peter Murphy postpones three week residency in San Francisco due to visa complications





Iconic goth and alt. rock artist Peter Murphy had originally been scheduled for a three week residency at San Francisco’s The Chapel, which was to begin on January 23; however, after a series of delays, Murphy and The Chapel have now confirmed that the residency has been postponed until June. This delay is at the instruction of Murphy to The Chapel’s management after facing difficulty with the acquisitino of his visa paperwork, citing “a simple matter of the administrative visa process for many foreign applications between Turkey and USA.” The artist went on to offer his apologies to his fans put out by the change in plans, stating “”I am very aware of everyone’s disappointment, particularly but not least those who were flying in from far away. I want to apologize to any readers or fans who are put out as a result of the shifting change in plans.” Fiona McEntee, the Managing Attorney for McEntee Law Group and MusicVisas.com, went on to state, “Given the importance of these gigs to Peter, he paid a substantial fee to have the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service expedite the adjudication of his O-1 visa. His case was approved in November and following what is generally a routine visa interview, Peter was told that his case was being subjected to a random administrative processing check. Despite our best efforts that have included repeated inquiries and congressional intervention, Peter’s case is still stuck in this delayed processing.”

David John Haskins (David J), once Murphy’s bandmate in Bauhaus, was scheduled to join for three Mr. Moonlight shows in February; those shows were originally scheduled for June and July of 2017, but were delayed due to Murphy’s recovering from surgery to remove nodules on his vocal chords. It is unclear if David J will once again be joining Murphy for the postponed residency.

Murphy and The Chapel have announced that no action is required for customers wanting to keep their tickets for the new dates, while refunds will be honored upon request; as well, any customer wishing to change dates should purchase tickets for the new dates and request a refund for the original ticket. Further information can be obtained by contacting Ticketfly or The Chapel directly.

The residency is now set to begin on June 26 and continue until July 15; a full listing of dates can be found at The Chapel and Peter Murphy websites.

Peter Murphy

Website, Facebook, Twitter

The Chapel

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)