Peter Hook and The Light to tour two landmark New Order albums





Peter Hook and The Light have announced 15 U.S. and Canada tour dates in Autumn of 2019, continuing Hook’s retrospective of his work as a member and co-founder of Joy Division and New Order with performances of 1989’s Technique and 1993’s Republic. This band first performed the two albums in the U.K. and South America, hailed critically as some of the group’s strongest to date, with the North American dates following after the completion of a world tour in which Peter Hook and The Light performed the Substance albums. As is now customary for the group, the Technique and Republic shows will feature an opening set of Joy Divsion material. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, November 9, with more information available on the band’s website and Facebook page.







Formed in 2010, Peter Hook and The Light began after Hook’s ousting from New Order the previous year, making its debut at the Factory Manchester club he co-owns. The band spent the next two years touring performing Joy Division’s iconic albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer, with subsequent tours seeing the group move further through Hook’s career to encompass New Order’s material. Released in January of 1989, Technique saw New Order further incorporated elements of acid house and further solidified the band’s dance/rock aesthetic, which eventually led to the band attaining worldwide acclaim and becoming a headlining festival act. Conversely, Republic followed during a tumultuous time in New Order’s history when the band members had embarked on other projects and the Factory Records label was in financial turmoil. Signing to a Warner Bro. subsidiary for the album’s release, its success on the charts did not prevent New Order from disbanding for several years.

Peter Hook and The Light

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)