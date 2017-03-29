Peter Hook and The Light to release four classic live albums





Legendary Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook and his band, The Light, will release four limited edition color deluxe vinyl albums for Record Store Day 2017 (April 22nd) on the Let Them Eat Vinyl label. Each album features Peter Hook and The Light performing a classic Joy Division or New Order album live in its entirety, along with singles, demos, and previously unrecorded rarities and arrangements. The collection includes Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures and Closer and New Order’s Movement and Power, Corruption & Lies. The live albums will also be released May 5 in CD format via Westworld Recordings, with a release date for a standard vinyl edition to be announced. Peter Hook and the Light have three U.S. tour stops in late April.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)