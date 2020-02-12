



Hailing from La Ciotat in the south of France, the duo known as Paradise Cove has announced the release of the debut album, Dead End. Featuring 10 tracks, the album draws on the pair’s inspirations ranging from ’80s new wave with elements of post-punk and coldwave, blending the melodic vocals and guitars of Nicolas with Stéphane’s synths and heavier drum and bass elements. The album will not include “In My Mind,” an instrumental track released as a single by the band in June 2019, which is now available on Bandcamp as a name-your-price item. Dead End will be released via the Cold Transmission label on February 21 in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp.









