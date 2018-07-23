Panic Lift announces late summer tour with FIRES





With the band’s latest album //End_Process soon to be released, electro/industrial act Panic Lift has announced a late summer tour of the U.S. with Metropolis label mates FIRES. Beginning in Cincinnati, OH on August 24 and continuing until September 9 in New York’s Stimulate event, the tour will also feature support from Street Fever and joined on the first two dates by Psyclon Nine. Presented by Darker Side of Light, a full listing of dates for the //End_Process U.S. tour can be found on the Panic Lift website. //End_Process will be released via Metropolis Records on August 24, with pre-orders now available via the label’s website and Bandcamp





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)