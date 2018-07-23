Panic Lift announces late summer tour with FIRES

With the band’s latest album //End_Process soon to be released, electro/industrial act Panic Lift has announced a late summer tour of the U.S. with Metropolis label mates FIRES. Beginning in Cincinnati, OH on August 24 and continuing until September 9 in New York’s Stimulate event, the tour will also feature support from Street Fever and joined on the first two dates by Psyclon Nine. Presented by Darker Side of Light, a full listing of dates for the //End_Process U.S. tour can be found on the Panic Lift website. //End_Process will be released via Metropolis Records on August 24, with pre-orders now available via the label’s website and Bandcamp
Panic Lift
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
FIRES
Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp
Street Fever
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube
Metropolis Records
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
Psyclon Nine
Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
Darker Side of Light
Website, Facebook
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)