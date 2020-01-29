



From Quebec comes Palissade, presenting a cold and ethereal brand of post-punk on the band’s upcoming self-titled debut album. As a teaser for the record, the band has unveiled the music video for “M’Eloigner” – directed by Nicolas Ouellet and featuring Noémie F. Savoie as a protagonist “in a state between fear and insanity” as she tries to escape an unseen menace in the woods; the band describes “M’Eloigner” as “a tremulous contemplative landscape where the images perfectly support the frenetic rhythms and somber melody of the song.”







Additionally, “M’Eloigner” and the track ‘L’hiver” are available to preview on Bandcamp, with Palissade due for digital release on February 28; vinyl editions of the album are also available for pre-order, releasing on March 1. The album follows two previous EPs, 2017’s Éclats and the introductory Lanterne / Je Ne Peux Oublier single from 2016, both available as name-your-price items on Bandcamp.





Palissade

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)