Orbital returns to perform in the U.S. for Electronic Music Awards





After an absence of five years from U.S. shores, pioneering U.K. electronic music duo Orbital has reunited and will perform at the inaugural Electronic Music Awards, at the personal request of EMA Executive Producer Paul Oakenfold. The performance, starting at 7:47pm PST on September 21, will feature new music alongside classic cuts, with brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll broadcasting live on Twitter from downtown Los Angeles. “We’re so excited to be coming back to the U.S.A.,” Orbital states, “We love it there and have missed it over the past five years. It was an essential part of our Orbital lives in the past and we can’t wait to make it our present again.” The performance follows the duo’s successful run of U.K. shows and international festival apperances, which included Supersonic in Japan, the WAM Festival in Spain, Forbiden Fruit in Dublin, and the Brussels Summer Festival. In addition, Orbital has announced two dates in December of 2017 at the London Hammersmith Apollo and Manchester Apollo, which sold out in less than 24 hours.

Having pioneering the live electronic dance experience over 25 years, Paul Hartnoll explains that the band has “warped and changed” the sound to be faithful to the expectations of the fans while Phil Hartnoll expresses his desire to “get the bounce back, make it really beefy.” Orbital’s new live show has been heralded by The Guardian and Q Magazine as “among the greatest gigs of all time.”

Orbital’s new single, Copenhagen was released on August 11, with a new album currently in production, the band’s first since 2012’s Wonky.

Orbital

Electronic Music Awards

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)