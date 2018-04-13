Oomph! signs with Napalm Records





One of the primary influential acts of the German Neue Deutsche Härte style, OOMPH! has signed with the prominent metal label Napalm Records, with plans for a new studio album to be released in 2019. “We are extremely happy to have found in Napalm Records a strong and broad partner worldwide,” the band states, further commenting that the label “offers exactly the right prerequisites for our next steps and we look forward to a longterm collaboration,” a sentiment shared by Napalm Records CEO Thomas Caser. Caser further comments, “With OOMPH!, we proudly present one of the most exciting and influential German rock bands as a brand new signing on Napalm Records!” OOMPH! had chosen Napalm Records out of eight promising label offers while working on the band’s upcoming thirteenth studio album, conceived between the band’s last tours in Russia and Europe. The band had previously been associated with Universal Music, releasing its last album XXV in 2015. OOMPH! has several festival dates also planned for 2018, including the second edition of the Volle Kraft Voraus Festival in September with fellow Neue Deutsche Härte practitioners Eisbrecher, as well as Wacken Open Air in August, and Greenfield Festival in June.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)