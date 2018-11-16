OOMPH! reveals details of upcoming album, including release date and tour dates





Earlier this year, OOMPH! – one of the pioneering bands in the Neue Deutsche Härte style – announced that it had signed with prominent metal label Napalm Records for the release of the upcoming 2019 album. The band now reveals at long last the title of the new record as Ritual, with a release date of January 18, 2019, with a teaser video of the upcoming first single, “Kein Liebeslied.”







Featuring 11 tracks of what the band calls “100% OOMPH!,” as well as three bonus tracks, Ritual will be available in multiple formats, including digital, a 2LP gatefold vinyl, standard and limited edition CDs, and a deluxe box version that includes a 7-inch vinyl containing an exclusive track along with a cover flag and mask pendant. Pre-orders are now available via the Napalm Records webstore. Written, produced, and mixed by the band in its home studio, OOMPH! states, “We used our time in between two tours to get some fresh and very inspiring impact of the recent live experiences and composed the majority of the songs in jam sessions all together.” Chris Harms of fellow German industrial/metal act Lord of the Lost appears on “Europa,” with a Lord of the Lost remix of “TRR – FCKN – HTLR” appearing as one of the three bonus tracks.

OOMPH! has also announced dates for a tour in support of Ritual, beginning on March 1 in Hannover, Germany, and continuing until the end of the month at the Dark Electro Festival in Warszawa; the tour will see the band performing in Paris, Madrid, Bacelona, and more. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the OOMPH! website.

