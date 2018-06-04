OOMPH! announces European tour and release date of new album





One of the mainstays of German industrial/metal, OOMPH! has announced a European tour in support of the band’s upcoming album. The tour kicks off January 3 in Hannover, Germany, with stops in The Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland before wrapping up at Warsaw’s Dark Electro Festival on March 30. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the OOMPH! website. The band reports that the new album, which is described as “very hard and dark,” is progressing quickly, with only a few last riffs to record and mixing already underway. The album is scheduled for release on January 18, 2019 via Napalm Records; no title for the record has been revealed as yet. Of the impending album and tour, OOMPH! states that the band is looking forward to the album’s release “in quite a lot of countries in the world, even in countries where it was difficult for our fans to get our CDs immediately.”

OOMPH!

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Napalm Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)