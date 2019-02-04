OHMelectronic to perform at InFest, with exclusive track streaming on festival website





With the Vancouver electro/industrial duo’s sophomore album nearing its release date, OHMelectronic has announced that it will be making its debut in the U.K. this summer at InFest. As a special preview of what the band will be bringing to the festival this August, the InFest website is now exclusively streaming the track “Disarmed” from the self-titled OHMelectronic album, due out on February 22 via Artoffact Records; the album is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp. “Disarmed” features the percussive talents of Galen Waling (Lords of Acid, PIG, Julien-K) alongside the duo of Craig Joseph Huxtable (Noise Unit, Landscape Body Machine) and Chris Peterson (Front Line Assembly, Decree). according to Huxtable, the song is “about losing your will in a vituperative world and the subsequent fighting back for control.” One of the most celebrated festivals in the genre, with 2019 marking its twentieth year, InFest’s lineup will see OHMelectronic sharing the stage with Icelandic sensation Kælan Mikla, drum & bass act Zardonic, and pioneering EBM groups Dive and Nitzer Ebb. With the event taking place from August 23-26 at the University of Bradford Student Union in West Yorkshire, U.K., tickets are now available for purchase.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)