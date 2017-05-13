ohGr announces PledgeMusic campaign for fifth album





After six years, ohGr – the experimental electronic act fronted by Skinny Puppy vocalist Nivek Ogre – has announced via PledgeMusic campaign the group’s fifth album, titled Tricks. Not only featuring the first new ohGr songs since 2011’s unDeveloped, the campaign offers a plethora of all new merch items, as well as new imagery. Among these items are new shirts, screen prints, and a custom ohGr gas mask, all currently in production, with other campaign perks including signed lyric books and CDs, limited edition vinyl, test pressings, signed vinyl copies of unDeveloped, and the opportunity for fans to be credited in the album liner notes and appear in an upcoming music video, which will feature latex masks designed by SFX makeup artist Christopher Gallaher.

In addition, ohGr is slated to be one of the main headlining acts at the sixth annual Chicago ColdWaves event; this headlining appearance will also mark the beginning of the band’s tour of the U.S. alongside fellow industrial legends KMFDM, supported by Lord of the Lost.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)