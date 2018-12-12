ODDKO releases first single, announces album release throughout 2019





Los Angeles based industrial/rock project ODDKO, having made its debut in November with the “Disobey” single and music video, has announced that the band will release a new track from the Escape the Maze debut album every month throughout the following year. Created in 2011 by musician and award winning visual director Giovanni Bucci, Oddko blends all of Gio’s artistic skills to create an engaging and darkly surreal experience, with themes revolving around “observations on contemporary society.” Escape the Maze was produced by Rob Romano and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Black December, Rammstein, Metallica), with Gio composing and recording the bulk of the instrumentation himself – additional guests on the album include Francesco Paoli (Fleshgod Apocalypse), Veronika Coassolo (Tricky, Subsonica), with orchestral arrangements and other instrumentation provided by Daniele Marinelli.







Created by Gio and drawing on his rich experiences in the visual arts industry, the “Disobey” video was released in November 2018, with plans to design and release an apparel line inspired by its visuals. Partnering with Gio in that endeavor will be co-producer Paola Rocchetti, with plans to release via the visual arts production company Void N’ Disorder. Exploring themes of the organic world vs. the synthetic, “Disobey” depicts the Greek Goddess of witchcraft and sorcery Hekate in a nightmarish technological form, with surreal environments and darkly spectacular visual elements indicative of Gio’s past work; he’s worked as a motion designed for such motion pictures as RoboCop, Pacific Rim, and Star Trek, as well as creating videos for the likes of Jane’s Addiction, Andrea Bocelli, Timbaland, and winning awards for his videos for KoRn’s “Love & Meth” and “Never Never.”

ODDKO

Giovanni Bucci

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)