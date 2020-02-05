



Oakland, CA dark post-punk band Ötzi has signed with Toronto’s Artoffact Records to release its sophmore album, Storm, in May. Produced by the group’s vocalists, Akiko Sampson and Gina Marie, the album was recorded by Stan Wright of Arctic Flowers, the label proclaiming that the band brings to its roster “a unique, raw and visceral sound more than tinged with a dash of death/rock and anarcho punk.” Storm follows up on Ötzi’s critically acclaimed 2017 debut LP Ghosts and 2018 live studio EP, Part Time Punks Sessions. In addition, the core trio of Sampson, Marie, and guitarist K. Dylan Edrich will be joined on an upcoming spring 2020 tour of the southwestern U.S. and Mexico by Winter Zora on saxophone and synth. The tour begins March 6, ending with a spot at SXSW on March 20; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.

Ötzi

Artoffact Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)