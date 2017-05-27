Nothing But Noise to release second part of second album





After reviving Nothing But Noise in 2016 following a short hiatus of four years, Front 242’s Daniel Bressanutti and former Front 242 band mate Dirk Bergen are releasing the second part of the two CD eXistence Oscillation album. eXistence Oscillation prEsent features all new material written and produced by the duo, “building stronger on the already set out course of rhythmic yet skillfully sequenced electronic ambient.” This contrasts with eXistence Oscillation pAst – the album’s first part, released in December of 2016 – was comprised of material written over the course of several years. eXistence Oscillation prEsent will be released on Wool-E Tapes’ sister label Wool-E Discs on June 19, with pre-orders now available via Storming the Base.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)