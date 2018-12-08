Norwegian darkwave act Long Night releases first full-length album





Having released the Sorrow Returns EP in 2016, Norwegian darkwave act Long Night will be following up on its debut with the band’s first full-length album, titled Barren Land. Featuring nine tracks, the album presents the band’s cinematic brand of gothic melancholy and dark rock that draws on the band members’ collective three decades of musical experience, all recorded in the band’s own Black Rider Recording Studios and mixed and mastered by Eroc at Eroc’s MasteringRanch. Barren Land was released on December 8 via the Swiss Dark Knights label, now available in CD and digital formats via Bandcamp. In addition, an extended version of Sorrow Returns was released via Long Night’s Bandcamp in November, adding bonus live tracks, demos, and remixes.











Long Night is headed by Tommy Olsson, best known for his tenure in gothic rock and metal bands Theatre of Tragedy, October Turns Black, and The River Knows. Rounding out the band are former Tristania vocalist Østen Bergøy and Arni Sørlie.

