



Darkwave act NØIR has announced that the band will be a headliner at this year’s DC Masquerade Ball, taking place on Saturday, August 24. Hosted by Bound, the 21+ annual event is the capital’s longest running fetish dance party, celebrating sex positivity and fetish and kink culture with a variety of DJs, BDSM/fetish fashion, play, demonstrations, and band performances, with tickets available now via EventBrite. Additional band performances at the event include Worms of the Earth, Red This Ever, and 11grams, with sets by Hartford BOUND resident DJ Cypher of Dark Nation Radio, Philadelphia’s Mighty Mike Saga, and DC mainstays Hardware EST and Panic; taking place at the DJ Eagle, the city’s oldest leather bar, a full listing of features and details of the Annual DC Masquerade Ball can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

NØIR has also announced that the trio will be released a new EP via Metropolis Records later this year, titled A Pleasure; this marks the band’s first new release since 2017’s Reburning EP companion to 2016’s The Burning Bridge.

NØIR

Facebook, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Bound DC

Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)