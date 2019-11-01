



New York darkwave act NØIR – led by Athan Maroulis (Spahn Ranch, Black Tape For a Blue Girl) – has announced the release of a new EP, titled A Pleasure, marking the first new material from the band since 2017’s Reburning. Dedicated to renowned English actress Julie Christie, the EP will contain three original songs, including “Luxury,” which was co-written with Jean-Marc Lederman (The Weathermen, Lederman/De Meyer); filling out the rest of the track list will be remixes by FIRES and Seeming, and a cover of Fad Gadget’s “Back to Nature,” a track covered by Lederman on the debut Lederman/De Meyer album Eleven Grinding Songs. Also joining Maroulis on this EP is programmer/producer Erik Gustafson (Adoration Destroyed, Grendel, 16volt), cellist Tracey Moth (Antidore for Annie) on “Luxury,” as well as Kai Irina Hahn (The Sedona Effect) and Demetra Songs both lending their skills as keyboardists and vocalists. A Pleasure will be released digitally on November 15 via Metropolis Records, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp. NØIR will then support the EP’s release with a string of select live dates.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)