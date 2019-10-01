



British art pop group No-Man – the duo of Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness – will release its first studio album in 11 years, titled Love You to Bits. The record will consist of two connected 20 minute pieces in five parts, “Love You to Bits” and “Love You to Pieces,” which combine elements of pop and electronica in unexpected ways, returning the band to the electronica and dance roots that informed the early releases in the ’80s; later releases featured greater experimentation in line with the pair’s progressive spirit, with these more sophisticated aspects finding their way into the new material. The album’s lyrical themes center on “the aftermath of a relationship from different perspectives.” Mixed by Bruno Ellingham and mastered by Matt Colton, the self-produced album features guest appearances by Adam Holzman, David Kollar, Ash Soan, and the Dave Desmond Brass Quintet. Following the Schoolyard Ghosts suite released in 2008, Love You to Bits will be released on November 22 via Caroline International and is available for pre-order in digital formats.





No-Man

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Caroline International

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)