Nine Inch Nails releases music video for new EP





After hinting at the band’s return throughout the year, Nine Inch Nails released a brand new EP, titled Not the Actual Events, featuring five brand new tracks on December 23. The second official EP from the eminent industrial/rock act after 1992’s Broken, the EP marks the first appearance of longtime collaborator Atticus Ross as an official member of Nine Inch Nails. To celebrate the release, a minimalist music video for the EP’s final track, “Burning Bright (Field on Fire),” was unveiled via YouTube, featuring images of distorted video noise to complement the track’s caustic tone. Of the EP, the band states, “The intention of this record is for it to exist in the physical world, just like you.” Digital copies were delivered to customers who pre-ordered the EP a day earlier than its December 23 release date, with physical components expected to ship in January, 2017. Not the Actual Events was mixed by the legendary Alan Moulder, with guest performances by drummer Dave Grohl, guitarist Dave Navarro, and vocalist Mariqueen Maandig of How to Destroy Angels. The EP is now available for purchase via Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and the Nine Inch Nails website.

In addition, vinyl reissues of the band’s back catalog – including Broken, The Downward Spiral, The Fragile, With Teeth, Year Zero, and The Slip – have been announced for 2017, as well as the The Fragile: Deviations 1 collection, featuring instrumental, alternate, and unreleased material.





Nine Inch Nails

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

The Null Corporation

Website



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)