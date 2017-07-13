Nine Inch Nails releases details of new EP, shares new song





Having recently announced that December’s Not the Actual Events EP would be the first in a trilogy, Nine Inch Nails has teased via Twitter details of the follow-up, titled Add Violence, with a digital release date of July 21. Like the previous release, the new EP will be made available in vinyl and CD formats on September 1, along with a “physical component,” which has not yet been detailed; the “physical component” that accompanied Not the Actual Events was a mysterious black powder, containing the warning, “This will make a mess.” Add Violence will feature five new tracks, with a music video for the track “Less Than” now available to view on YouTube.

Nine Inch Nails made a live appearance (as “The Nine Inch Nails”) on the eighth episode of the current season of Twin Peaks, performing “She’s Gone Away” from Not the Actual Events; this marked another collaboration between the band and series creator David Lynch, with Trent Reznor having produced and appeared on the soundtrack for Lynch’s 1997 feature Lost Highway and Lynch directing the music video for “Came Back Haunted” from the band’s Hesitation Marks release in 2013.

Several tour dates have been announced, with the band scheduled to appear at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles, New York City’s Panorama Festival, Riot Fest in Chicago, and the Aftershock Fest in Sacramento; additional tour info can be found via the Nine Inch Nails website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)