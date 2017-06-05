Nine Inch Nails announces new EP, second in planned trilogy





Nine Inch Nails has announced the impending release of a new EP “before the first shows we do this summer.” The news was announced via an e-mail from front man Trent Reznor to his fans via Reddit, which further reveals that the new EP will be the second entry in a planned trilogy, following the Not the Actual Events EP. Additionally, Reznor revealed that the EPs’ planned release schedule will be six to eight months apart; Not the Actual Events was released on December 23, 2016, with the second EP to be released before July 23, the third day of the FYF Fest in Los Angeles and the first day of the band’s upcoming tour. The band will then headline the Panorama Music Festival in New York on July 30.

It is unknown at this time if the upcoming EP will contain a “physical component” as the previous release had, which in its limited physical run included a package with a mysterious black powder and a series of photos and texts.

Nine Inch Nails

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

The Null Corporation

Website



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)