Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds curate brand new "best of" collection





Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have distilled 30 years and 15 albums into Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, 1984-2014. The collection was curated by Nick Cave, founding band member Mick Harvey, and the current Bad Seeds, with the intention of being “a way into three decades of music making” for those “who just don’t know where to start with The Bad Seeds.”

Cave states, “The songs we have chosen are the ones that have stuck around, for whatever reason. Some songs are those that demand to be played live. Others are lesser songs that are personal favorites of ours. Others are just too big and have too much history to leave out. And there are those that didn’t make it, poor things. They are the ones you must discover by yourselves.”

The group hasn’t forgotten about the longtime fans, offering deluxe and super deluxe limited editions in addition to the standard two-disc and triple-vinyl versions. Both special editions include 24 additional tracks and a two hour DVD of live performances, interviews, and more with an accompanying 48 page book. The super deluxe limited edition also includes a hardcover book featuring memorabilia, previously unreleased photographs from the band members’ personal collections, and original essays.

All versions are set for a May 5, 2017 release on Mute Records/BMG, with a five date UK tour scheduled for September.

Lizzie Marie