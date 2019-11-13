



Originally released in 1982, the Cold War Night Life debut album from Canadian group Rational Youth signaled the band’s entry into the annals of new wave music, containing such hit singles as “Saturdays in Silesia,” “I Want to See the Light,” and “City of Night.” Reissued on CD in 1997 thanks to an e-mail campaign by fans after the album was long out of print, Universal Music has now announced a deluxe expanded and remastered edition of Cold War Night Life to be released on CD, digital, and gatefold vinyl formats. Featuring the original 1982 album produced by Pat Deserio, this new edition includes all the extended remixes and singles originally released in support of the album, every track remastered by Andres Lara; Rational Youth founding member, lead vocalist and synthesist Tracy Howe comments on the album’s legacy, “The most remarkable thing about making this album, from an historical perspective, was the fact that we were making an all-synthesizer pop album, and in Montreal in 1981-82 that was pretty new.” A marvel of the synthpop and new wave trends of the era, as well as the earliest examples of home studio sequencing, Rational Youth’s debut has gone on to be cited by the likes of Covenant, Psyche, Parallox, and Frozen Autumn as a seminal influence, and remains one of the top selling Canadian independent albums; the deluxe package also includes extensive liner notes, testimonials, rare photos culled from the band’s personal archives.

With a release date of December 6, the deluxe edition of Cold War Night Life is now available for pre-order; CD and digital editions can be found on Bandcamp, while the CD and two-LP translucent vinyl formats can be ordered on Music Vaultz.







Founded in Montreal, Quebec by Howe and Bill Vorn, Rational Youth’s initial run from 1981-1986 brought the group worldwide acclaim, with the pair reuniting in 1997 and again in 2009 for various live and festival performances; Howe would release the To the Goddess Electricity album in 1999 without Vorn’s participation, along with several other EP and single reissues and remixes. The band now consists of Tracy Howe and his wife Gaenor, releasing the Future Past Tense EP on Artoffact Records. With plans to tour Europe in early 2020, Rational Youth will also be performing a sold out show at Toronto’s Revival Bar on January 25, and the following night at the Classic Bowl in Mississauga; tickets for the latter show are available via Eventbrite.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)