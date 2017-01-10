New Order announces US mini-tour





Mainstay post-punk/electronic act New Order has announced a handful of select US shows following a world tour in support of the critically acclaimed tenth studio album, Music Complete. The five date mini-tour begins at New York’s Radio City Music Hall April 13 before heading west for four California shows, culminating in a Coachella performance on April 23.

2017 will also give fans a chance to experience the band through taste as New Order’s collaboration with the award winning Moorhouse’s Brewery of Burnley, “Stray Dog,” a golden ale with hints of citrus and lychee with a touch of bitterness for balance, is scheduled to begin international distribution later this year.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)