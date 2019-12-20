



With a live album chronicling the band’s appearance at the Manchester International Festival in 2017, New Order has announced a special performance at The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater on January 14. Although this show will not include a synthesizer orchestra or art installation, it will otherwise feature the same set list of rare songs and arrangements as at the 2017 festival, with the band giving fans an opportunity see New Order perform songs that had largely been absent from the group’s live shows for more than 30 years, with longtime associate and co-writer Arthur Baker providing DJ support. The Σ(No,5m,20Mia) performance takes place during New Order’s Four At the Fillmore residency, which includes the subsequent January 15, 17, and 17 dates, with tickets available via the band’s website. Following the January residency, New Order will then tour in Japan and Australia in March.







New Order’s appearance at the Manchester International Festival took place on July 13, 2017, with the participation of visual artist Liam Gillick and composer/arranger and regular collaborator Joe Duddell providing a 12-piece synthesizer ensemble from the Royal Northern College of Music. The concert was then released on July 12, 2019 as the live album ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.. via Mute Records, and is now available digitally, and in CD and vinyl formats. Additionally, a concert/documentary companion showcasing the band’s preparations – technical, logistical, and musical – for the festival will be premiering on Showtime on December 27, titled New Order: Decades.





New Order

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)