New EP from Suicide Commando, tour dates





Belgian industrial mainstay Suicide Commando is back with Death Will Find You, an eight track EP featuring remixes of two of the hardest dancing tracks from the prominent act’s 2017 album Forest of the Impaled. Featuring mixes by The Firm Inc./E-Craft, Binary Park, and Ruined Conflict, Death Will Find You also includes new versions of “Death Lies Waiting” and “We Are Transitory,” accompanied by two all new songs. Among the new tracks are the darkly atmospheric “Black Hole,” co-written by Mario Vaerewijck (ex-Insekt), and the bass heavy club cut “I’d Die For You.” The CD is due out on Out of Line Music May 18, with pre-orders available now via Storming the Base.

In addition, Suicide Commando will be performing a series of dates in Europe and North America, beginning on April 28 in Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany and continuing until September 15 in Torino, Italy. U.S. dates run from May 27 in Portland, OR until June 3 in Palm Beach, FL, along with two back-to-back dates in Mexico in May. Additional tour information can be found via the Suicide Commando website.

Lizzie Marie