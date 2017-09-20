Grendel returns from a five year absence with Age of the Disposable Body, the prominent harsh electro act’s first since 2012’s chart topping Timewave Zero. Grendel mastermind VLRK promises that the new double CD album will be worth the wait with “no filler.” The 10 songs run the gauntlet from floor blistering club tracks to melancholic “pop” offerings. The album is set to be released October 27 through Infacted Records and is available for pre-order now via Storming the Base.

Grendel

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Infacted Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)