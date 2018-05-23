New deluxe edition of Goldfrapp's 2017 album to be released featuring duet with Dave Gahan





Goldfrapp has announced that a deluxe edition of the electronic duo’s 2017 album Silver Eye will be released on July 2 via Mute. The two-disc set features new artwork and a bonus disc of remixes, including a previously unreleased remix of “Anymore” from the band’s Will Gregory and a new version of “Ocean” re-imagined as a duet featuring Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan. Goldfrapp comments that “Working with Dave Gahan on the new version of ‘Ocean’ has been a real honor for us as a band. We’re thrilled to finally share this collaboration with the world.”







In addition, Goldfrapp has booked a series of European festival dates for summer, 2017 in support of the release, including the British Summer Time Festival with The Cure in London on July 7, and the Fiesta x Fold Festival by personal request of curator and legendary producer Nile Rodgers.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)