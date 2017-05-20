New collaborative project of Douglas J. McCarthy and Cyrusrex to release debut album





Picking up where the DJM|REX – the previous collaboration between musician Douglas J. McCarthy and musician/producer Cyrusrex – left off, Black Line will be releasing its debut album, Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities, on May 26. With such renowned guests as fellow Nitzer Ebb alumni Bon Harris, Skinny Puppy producers Mark Walk and Ken “Hiwatt” Marshall, Paul Barker (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks, Lead Into Gold), Christian Eigner (Depeche Mode), and Baseck among others, Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities is stated by the band to capture a distinctive sound through the recording process and the most high tech systems. “A majority of the songs were initially composed with just me and Douglas,” states Cyrusrex, “and then we continually found ourselves having friends around working on various parts while hanging out.” Of the name change from DJM|REX to Black Line, he further comments, “Douglas and I were continually adding people to the recording and live process, and got tired of having it be so much about us with DJM and REX as the initials.” Black Line will be announcing its first live shows soon, set to take place in early July in the group’s primary base of Los Angeles. Several tracks from Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities can be previewed on SoundCloud. Cyrusrex and Douglas J. McCarthy first worked together on the latter’s solo album debut Kill Your Friends in 2012, subsequently forming DJM|REX and releasing two EPs in 2013 and 2015.





Black Line/DJM|REX

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)