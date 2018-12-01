New CD reissue of bootleg demos from iconic COIL album





With a release date of December 14 is the Love’s Secret Demise collection from legendary experimental artists and sonic majick practitioners COIL. The album presents nine tracks of demos and alternate mixes of material that would later encompass the group’s iconic Love’s Secret Domain album, released in 1991 via Torso/WaxTrax! Records; as well, some of the material includes segments of the 7-inch single Wrong Eye/Scope. Originally titled The Side Effects of Life, the album was presented in cassette form to WaxTrax! in 1989 in order to obtain the label’s approval for the planned future release of Love’s Secret Domain, and is presumed to be the source of much of the bootleg demo material that would later be circulated as only a limited number of cassettes were created. “Fidget” was eventually released on the WaxTrax! Sampler #2 cassette in 1989, while “Titan Arch” features a guest vocal performance from longtime COIL associate and collaborator Soft Cell vocalist Marc Almond.

Love’s Secret Demise comes in a CD digipak with the cover art recreated from the original cassette. The album is now available for pre-order via via Storming the Base and Rough Trade. In addition, a download of the original bootleg audio, remastered by Adam Vavrick, is available as a free download via Archive.org.

