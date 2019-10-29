



Blitz Vega – featuring The Smiths’ Andy Rourke and former Happy Mondays member KAV – has released a trippy new video forJagz Kooner mix of the song “Lost & Found.” The vibrant, kaleidoscopic video was directed by the group’s art director, former graffiti artist Paul Mulvey. Of the new single, KAV describes the video’s message as one of hope in the face of dysfunctional times and finding joy where you can; “We are living through chaotic times,” KAV comments, referring to a domino effect of what he refers to as “hate preachers” gaining acceptance to perpetuate toxicity in every day discourse, thereby affecting our daily lives. He goes on to say, “The song and video are about us not letting it tear us apart, not letting the madness get to us. We are stronger than that!”







Lead vocalist and guitarist KAV Blaggers was a member of Manchester act Happy Mondays from 2004-2008, marking the band’s third incarnation after more than a decade of inactivity. Based in Los Angeles since 2010, he released his The Man with No Shadow solo debut in 2012, and hs worked with the likes of Zombie Boy, Datarock, and Howards Marks.

Andy Rourke is best remembered for his tenure as the bassist for The Smiths from 1982-1987 (with a brief absence in 1986). Relocating to New York City in 2009, he has been long established as a prominent live and studio performer with the likes of Sinead O’Connor, The Pretenders, Killing Joke, Peter Hook, D.A.R.K. (featuring the late Dolores O’Riordan), and recently made a guest live appearance with his former band mate guitarist Johnny Marr. Of Blitz Vega, Rourke goes on to say, “We have so much more music ‘in the bag,’ with the band promising “lots of releases” soon, with live shows and festival dates in the works.

Blitz Vega’s live lineup includes Thomas Arizmendi and Greg Gent on guitars and backing vocals, keyboardist and backing vocalist Asa Brown, and drummer Craig Eriksson. A new single, “LA Vampire” is set to debut on Halloween. The band’s previous single, “Hey Christo” premiered in April.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)