Negative Gain Productions announces second annual SXSW showcase





Negative Gain Productions has announced a special showcase at this year’s SXSW, marking the independent electro label’s second at the prominent festival. With SXSW taking place in Austin, TX from March 8-17, the NGP Showcase will occur on March 16 in Valhalla, presenting a lineup of the imprint’s highlight acts like Mr Kitty, The Rain Within, and DSTR. Among the newer and up-and-coming acts on the roster are Twin Tribes, Goo Munday, and Viva Non, with the label’s showcase to be hosted by Louisiana Purchase.

Attendance is limited to those registered with SXSW, by wristband from SXSW online, or physical locations in town; further information can be found on the SXSW website.

