My Love Kills returns from five years of silence with a new single, full-length album





V.V. Arkames of Ad Inferna and Fredrik Sigeback of Erotic Elk have joined forces to release a new single under the pair’s My Love Kills moniker. Acting as a preview of what the duo’s upcoming Glitch debut will have to offer, “Love is Suffering” presents the Swedish electro act’s familar and vibrant brand of danceable electro/EBM with a track they describe as “Personal, emotive, catchy, and deep.” The digital single features the B-side track “Masters of Fate,” with the Glitch album slated for releases later this year via ScentAir Records. “Love is Suffering” presents the band’s first output since MLK’s introduction five years ago with the “Love Undone” single.









