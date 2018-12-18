My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult to tour with Curse Mackey in 2019 in support of upcoming new album





Celebrating the band’s 30th anniversary throughout 2018 and with a new album on the horizon, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult has announced tour plans for Spring 2019 with support from fellow industrial trailblazer Curse Mackey. Beginning on May 5 in Las Vegas, the tour will take the band through the South and West Coast of the U.S., with a trio of Southern California dates to be announced in June and additional dates to follow in October, all in support of the new album, In the House of Strange Affairs, due for release on Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2019. To preview the album and the Strange Affairs tour, the band is releasing a new single, “The Chains of Fame,” to be released digitally on December 31, 2018. A full listing of dates for the Strange Affairs tour can be found on the band’s website.





