My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult announces 30th Anniversary Tour





Legendary industrial act My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult has announced a 24 date tour to celebrate the group’s 30th anniversary with performances of the iconic early albums, Confessions of a Knife… and I See Good Spirits and I See Bad Spirits. Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy will be joined by longtime bassist Mimi Star, “Bomb Gang Girl” Arena Rock, and drummer Bradley Bills from Austin’s CHANT. The influential WaxTrax! alumni’s signature blend of electronic blasphemy and sex-laden B-movie kitsch has appeared in numerous film and television soundtracks, and continues to inspire new artists, having recently released the Sinister Whisperz II retrospective collection of tracks and remixes from the band’s flirtation with mainstream label Interscope Records. The tour kicks off October 5 in Mesa, AZ, with tickets for most dates on sale now via the Thrill Kill Kult website.







