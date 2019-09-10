



Dark electro-pop duo MXMS has released a new single, titled “What’s My Name,” as a special contribution to this day of awareness, as September 10 is annually recognized as World Suicide Prevention Day. In keeping with the band’s own brand of “funeral pop,” the song presents a poignant and autobiographical take on sensitive topics relating to dark human experience, with vocalist Ariel Levitan and multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Dawson addressing issues of abandonment and emotional abuse. “I was the painfully shy girl in school,” states Levitan as she conveys the trauma of her upbringing in the song’s lyrics about a young girl dealing with fear and insecurity as she is neglected by her parents and bullied on a daily basis; possessing no small amount of empathy, she assures us, “I know what it’s like to want to fit in so desperately that you’ll do just about anything.” As the duo had made a decision long ago to release this song on World Suicide Prevention Day, she further comments, “This song is a snapshot into the racing mind in harrowing and traumatizing moments,” and offers the solution,”and that is love” and that “there is hope after bullying.” “What’s My Name” is available to purchase now via all major platforms; a music video is soon to be released.







World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2003, hosted yearly by such organizations as the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). ReGen Magazine also points to the efforts of the annual ColdWaves event taking place this year from September 19-22 in Chicago in association with Darkest Before Dawn, a non-profit organization based in Chicago and Los Angeles devoted to suicide prevention in the nightlife restaurant and music industry.

MXMS

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

We Are: The Guard

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

ColdWaves

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Darkest Before Dawn

Website

International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP)

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)