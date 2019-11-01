



Earlier this year, Mute Records reissued the Chance Versus Causality soundtrack and the 1974-76 collection from legendary industrial/post-punk act Cabaret Voltaire. Now, the label has announced Methodology ’74/’78. Attic Tapes, which not only contains recordings made during the same period as the aforementioned 1974-76 release, but also features a number of other early recordings from the band’s early experimental period, presented in a seven-piece clear vinyl box set. Among the tracks showcased on this compilation are the original versions of some of Cabaret Voltaire’s most accomplished and well known tracks like “Do the Mussolini (Headkick),” “Baader Meinhof,” “No Escape,” “The Set Up,” and “Here She Comes Now,” with “Nag Nag Nag” now available to preview on YouTube.







Available for pre-order now via Rough Trade, Bleep, and Norman Records, and due for release on December 6, Methodology ’74/’78. Attic Tapes is limited to 500 copies worldwide; the box set also includes a download code and an art print signed by founding member Richard H. Kirk, who is currently working on a new album under the name of Cabaret Voltaire, due for a 2020 release. Meanwhile, fellow founding member Stephen Mallinder released his Um Dada solo album via Dais Records on October 11.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)