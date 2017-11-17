Mute Records and Throbbing Gristle celebrate their history with a pair of Rough Trade events





Mute Records celebrates its series of reissues and the publication of the label’s hardcover history, Mute: A Visual Document , with special events on both sides of the pond. Label founder Daniel Miller and artist/photographer Anton Corbjin will be joined at London’s Rough Trade East by friends of Mute for a panel and Q&A at the book launch on November 21. In addition, Brooklyn’s Rough Trade will host a special Q&A and signing with Throbbing Gristle’s Genesis P-Orridge on November 24; the event marks the 40th anniversary reissue of the groundbreaking industrial group’s debut album, The Second Annual Report. Re-releases of 20 Jazz Funk Greats and an updated version of The Taste of TG: A Beginner’s Guide to Throbbing Gristle will be released on the same day – all three albums will be available at the event and online. Mute: A Visual Document will be released in hardcover via Thames and Hudson Publishers on November 28; the book covers the labels’ history by author Terry Burrows (Yukio Yung) with commentary by Miller.

Further information for both events is available on Rough Trade’s website.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)