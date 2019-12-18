



As the release date for his latest album approaches, Norwegian dark artist Mortiis has released the second music video from the upcoming Spirit of Rebellion, “A Dark Horizon.” Continuing where the previous “Visions of an Ancient Future” left off, the video for “A Dark Horizon” plunges the viewer in a decrepit realm of mystical and violent imagery – a perfect visual accompaniment to Mortiis’ brand of dungeon synth. As on the previous video, the artist collaborated with director and producer Ari Savonen, with Mortiis describing the shooting conditions as “intense” due to the physical discomfort; he explains, “I had just come off a flight from Poland, where I played a couple of shows and went straight to the set in Finland where winter had clearly arrived. Since we were shooting in an abandoned old factory and my new outfit basically consists of pieces of latex on my upper body, spending hours filming in a chilly factory environment basically meant I was freezing my butt off pacing around half-naked trying not do die.”







Spirit of Rebellion will be released on January 24 via Omnipresence Production and Dead Seed Productions, and will be available in CD, digital, and vinyl formats; pre-orders are available via the Mortiis webstore. The album not only represents the artist’s return to the dungeon synth sound of his “Era-1” period, but also presents the musical goblin’s reinterpretation and expansion of his 1994 Ånden som Gjorde Opprør record, which was recently reissued and is also available in multiple formats. Stating that he “had to fend off a lot of demons” to return to his earlier material and that his “vision is no longer clouded,” Mortiis will be celebrating the release of the new album with a North American tour; beginning on the album’s release date of January 24 in Minneapolis, MN and running until February 8 in San Francisco, CA, avant-garde black metal act T.O.M.B. will be acting as support, with tickets and a full listing of dates available here.

Additionally, ReGen Magazine will be reigning in 2020 with a recent InterView conducted with the goblin king of dungeon synth, along with a ReView of Spirit of Rebellion.





Mortiis

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)