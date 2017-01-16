Less than a year after the release of Mortiis’ latest album, The Great Deceiver, the Norwegian industrial/metal act has announced the release of a remix companion, titled The Great Corrupter. The album will feature tracks from The Great Deceiver “deconstructed” and “corrupted” by the likes of PIG, Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, JOhn Fryer, Godflesh, Merzbow, and more. The album is scheduled for release in late April, available in CD, vinyl, and digital formats, with a free download single of a Die Krupps remix to be released on January 23 via the band’s Bandcamp; the single will include a non-album remix by Leæther Strip.

In addition, Mortiis will embark on a UK co-headlining tour on the Swing & Punishment tour with the Lord of Lard, PIG. The tour begins on March 10 at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms, continuing until March 18 at London’s Garage. Of the tour, Mortiis states, “We always have a great time in the UK, so being able to go out on tour there again, and with old heros PIG no less, makes it even more exciting!” Tickets for the tour are available via Stargreen.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)