Mortiis to perform reinterpretation of 1994 album, offers original album as free download





The demonic Norwegian musical entity known as Mortiis has announced that the band will be performing a live reinterpretation of the album Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør as part of the two night celebration of the Cold Meat Industry label’s 30th anniversary. Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør was originally released on the Cold Meat Industry label in 1994, during which time Mortiis was the ambient solo outlet of front man Håvard Ellefsen following his departure from black metal giants Emperor; over the years, Mortiis evolved into a heavier industrial/metal sound with a fully fledged band lineup. “I don’t just want to do the record as it was back in 1994,” states Ellefsen, “but rather excavate it from 1994 and drag it into the new light of the current world, while retaining the atmosphere of the original sound.” In anticipation of the performance, Mortiis has also made the album available as a free download, “with my condolences.”

Presented by Death Disco Productions and Cold Meat Industry, Mortiis will be headlining the two day event taking place in Stockholm, Sweden on November 3 and 4; other acts on the bill include Arcana, Desiderii Marginis, In Slaughter Natives, MZ.412, Raison D’Etre, sanctum, and more, all to celebrate what the label’s founder Roger Marmanik calls, “30 years of madness concentrated in 2 days… everything is wrong, and the chaos continues on all terminal stage.” Of the event, Death Disco Productions comments, “We intend to make this event the ultimate Cold Meat Industry party and celebrate 30 years since the foundation of this pillar for the industrial subgenres.” Tickets for the event are available via Tickster.







Mortiis’ most recent release of new material was The Great corrupter, a mammoth collection of remixes from the band’s 2016 album The Great Deceiver. Four free/pay-what-you-want singles have been released from the collection, the latest being Apoptygma Berzerk’s remix of “Sins of Mine.”

