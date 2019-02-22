Mortiis returns to "Era I" with new music video, album, and North American tour





Norway’s goblin saint of dark music, Mortiis, has unveiled a new music video from his upcoming album, Spirit of Rebellion, demonstrating the artist’s continued exploration of the “dungeon synth” sound that defined his early material. Directed, writter, and produced by Finnish auteur Ari Savonen, the video for “Visions of an Ancient Future” is a starkly lit and bloody sojourn into a fantastical audio/visual realm. Presenting what Mortiis refers to as “(almost) new music,” he comments on the video, “When I was working on re-interpreting my old music for the Cold Meat Industry festival in Stockholm a little over a year ago, I had no idea that I’d eventually create an (almost) new record, nor that a section of it would be used for my first dungeon synth video since 1996,” further stating that he “had to fend off a lot of demons to get to this point. They’ll be back, they always come back, but at least my vision is no longer clouded.”







The video follows the late 2018 announcement of Mortiis’ latest tour, returning to North America for 10 dates, beginning on March 28 in Baltimore, MD and continuing until April 7 in Los Angeles; a full listing of tour dates can be found via his website. To help celebrate the tour, Mortiis is now offering for a limited time 24 items as free downloads via Bandcamp, including releases from his VOND, Fata Morgana, and Cintecele Diavolui projects.

Mortiis

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)