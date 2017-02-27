Mortiis offers second free download from upcoming remix album, offers "lost" album as exclusive vinyl on tour





Industrial/rock act Mortiis, in a special teaser for the upcoming remix album The Great Corrupter, is offering a free download of the Godflesh remix of “The Great Leap,” which will make its premiere on via Decibel Magazine prior to its full release. This marks the second free preview from the album, which is due for release on April 21, following the “Doppelganger”/”The Shining Lamp of God” remix single featuring Die Krupps and Leæther Strip, respectively. “Having their take on our song is simply amazing,” states Mortiis, praising Godflesh’s involvment and the band’s impact on the industrial and extreme metal scenes, “Without Godflesh, a lot of fans would not have opened their minds to different genres of extreme music.” The full download will also contain the B-side remix of “Hard to Believe” by Tweaker’s Chris Vrenna. Additional remixes on The Great Corrupter will include Rhys Fulber, John Fryer, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, Je$us Loves Amerika, and PIG.

Mortiis will be co-headlining the Swine & Punishment tour of the UK with PIG throughout March; during the tour, the band will be selling as a special exclusive vinyl of the “lost” 2006 album The Unraveling Mind, written and recorded for an underground horror movie, though it was ultimately not used in the final release. The album will be a limited edition of 250 in five different vinyl colors, with the first 50 on red marbled vinyl numbered in Mortiis’ own blood; these “blood copies” are available as part of the tour VIP package, available for purchase via the Mortiis webstore.

