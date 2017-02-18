MiXE1 breaks silence of two years with new single





Electro/rock act MiXE1 has released the first single from the upcoming sopohomore album, titled “Don’t Break Apart.” This marks the first new release from MiXE1 in over two years, following 2014’s Starlit Skin album. The single features several guest appearances, including additional vocals by Roman Marisak of Professional Murder Music, Essence of Essence’s Erland Eilertsen, Richard K. of Machine Rox, and guest synths from Alfa Matrix artist Studio-X. “Don’t Break Apart” also features an exclusive B-side track, titled “Meteor,” with an accompanying remix by Ruinizer. The single is now available via the MiXE1 Bandcamp, with a music video available to view on YouTube. The video was shot and edited by Shooting Satellite, and features dancer Luna Winter alongside the MiXE1 live band, which includes vocalist/keyboardist Mike Evans, guitarist/bassist Lee Towson, and drummer Lee O’Brien.





MiXE1

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)